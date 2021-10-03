YouTube
    ‘He’s a kid’: Suniel Shetty reacts to SRK's son Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 03: Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday defended Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

    Suniel Shetty
    Suniel Shetty

    "I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe," said Suniel Shetty.

    "Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Let real reports come out," he added.

    Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 18:03 [IST]
    X