    He not only wears saffron, but also represents it: Yogi’s office hits back at Priyanka

    New Delhi, Dec 31: Hours after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on saffron clothes of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the latter's office hit back, asserting that he wore saffron robe for "public service after sacrificing everything".

    In a Hindi tweet, hours after the statement made by Priyanka Gandhi, the CM's Office' through its Twitter handle @myogioffice said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service (Mukhyamantri Shri @myogiadityanath jee ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai) after sacrificing everything else."

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath
    "He not only wears saffron, but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation-building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path," the tweet said.

    No place for violence, 'revenge' in country: Priyanka Gandhi hit out at UP CM

    Another Hindi tweet said, "Whosoever creates hinderance to the continuous 'yagya' of the 'sanyasi' (seer) for public service and public welfare, will face punishment (Sanyasi ki lok seva aur jan kalyan ke nirantar jaari yagya mein jo bhi baadhaa utpann karega, usse dandit hona hi padhega)."

    "Those who have got politics through inheritance and indulge in politics of appeasement by ignoring the country, how will they understand the meaning of public service (virasat mein raajneeti paane waale aur desh ko bhulaa kar tushtikaran ki raajneeti karne waale lokseva ka kya arth samajhenge)," it said.

    Attacking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress general secretary had earlier in the day said, "He wears the dress (vastra) of an yogi. He wears saffron clothes. This bhagwa (saffron) is not yours, it belongs to 'dhaarmik' (religious), 'aadhyaatmik' (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan."

    No breach in security: CRPF denies Priyanka Gandhi’s claim

    "It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Us dharma ko dhaaran kariye (adopt that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say," she added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
