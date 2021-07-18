'He is still the tallest leader among masses': 10 MLAs publicly back CM Amarinder Singh

New Delhi, July 18: At least 10 MLAs came out openly in support of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, urging the high command "not to let him down".

"There was no doubt that the appointment of State PCC chief was the prerogative of the party high command but at the same time washing dirty linen in public has only decreased the party graph during the last couple of months," said the MLAs in the joint statement.

They said that the Chief Minister stood as a "tall leader amongst the Sikhs" because of his principled stand during testing times.

The chief minister had put in his resignation as an MP from Patiala after the attack on Darbar Sahib in 1984. He had similarly resigned as Agriculture Minister from the Barnala Cabinet in 1986,after operation Black Thunder. The Captain also had to face extreme vendetta politics at the hands of the Badal family, for filing corruption and disproportionate assets case against them in his first tenure as chief minister.

"Since merely six months were left for the elections, pulling the party into the different directions will only harm its prospects in the 2022 polls," they said.

They also supported the demand of the Chief Minister that Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had made numerous tweets against him and the government, should tender a public apology so that the party and government can function in tandem.

The MLAs who have come out in support of Amarinder are Harminder Singh Gill, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Joginderpal, Fateh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldip Singh Vaid, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Primal Singh Khalsa and Sukhpal Khaira.

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 16:12 [IST]