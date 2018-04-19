'He is cheating Andhra people', says Jagan Reddy on Chandrababu Naidu's fast

YSR Congress party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his decision to go on a hunger strike on April 20.

Accusing Naidu of cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said, ''He is cheating people again. What happened when all YSRCP MPs resigned & went on hunger strike? If he would've gotten his MPs to do the same then, it would've created national buzz and centre would've given special status.''

The hunger strike by Naidu comes just days after Andhra Pradesh's people forum held a state-wide bandh on Monday, demanding special status for the state.

Naidu will observe a fast on April 20, his birthday, in Vijayawada against the Centre over the demand of Special Category Status to the state.

