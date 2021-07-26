He is a 'habitual liar': Narendra Singh Tomar slams Rahul Gandhi for his stand on farm laws

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 26: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who has led the Union government in its talks with farmers protesting against the three central farm laws, on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said that he is a "habitual liar".

Rahul Gandhi, as well as his party have been steadfast in their support for the farmers. On Monday, the former Congress president expressed his solidarity with the protestors by driving a tractor.

Speaking to a news agency, tomar said, "People in the Congress, too, make fun of Rahul Gandhi's statements. He has no experience of the pain of the villagers, poor and farmers. He lies habitually day after day in his unsuccessful attempt to stay politically relevant."

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think that when they announced in their election manifesto that they'll bring the farm laws, they were either lying then or they're lying now. They should clarify. He shouldn't try to mislead the farmers or create an atmosphere of anarchy", Tomar further said.

Union ministers, as well as leaders of the ruling BJP, including Tomar, have often targeted the Congress over a set of similar reforms mentioned by the party in its manifesto for the 2019 general elections.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 20:52 [IST]