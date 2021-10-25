YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 25: Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotic Control Bureau officer leading the Aryan Khan drug case has an excellent record the agency said a day after a Rs 8 crore payoff allegation was made.

    In the morning Wankhede filed an affidavit in his personal capacity before the special court. Referring to the allegations made by NCP leader, Nawab Malik, he wrote in his affidavit, "I have been personally targeted, especially by a known political figure, one Sameer Khan, a relative of this honcho, was arrested in a drug case. From that time there is a personal vendetta targeted at me and my family members was threatened to be arrested and dispelled from my job/service."

    He has an impeccable record: NCB on allegations against Aryan Khan drug case lead investigator

    The other affidavit filed by the agency said that Wankhede has an impeccable service record and is replete with honesty and integrity. With regard to the payoff claim made by Prabhakar Sail, the agency said he was a witness in the case who has now turned hostile.

    I have been personally targeted, especially by a known political figure, (since) one Sameer Khan, a relative of this honcho, was arrested in a drug case... from that time there is a personal vendetta targeted at me and my family members... was threatened to be arrested and dispelled from my job/service, Wankhede stated in his affidavit.

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
