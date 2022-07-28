He has already apologised: Sonia Gandhi on Cong MP's 'Rashtrapatni' comment on Prez

Murmu's win, Cong's zealous protests and scam again: A week of few highs and many lows for democracy

New Delhi, July 28: Responding to the BJP's criticism over MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark on the newly-elected President of India Draupadi Murmu, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that he has already apologised.

"He has already apologised," she said in a video posted by ANI on Twitter. As the ruling party targeted the Congress over the issue inside and outside the Parliament on Thursday, Gandhi called an urgent meeting of senior party leaders in the Congress Parliamentary Party office.

Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also been called, sources informed ANI.

The Congress MP is accused of making 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu in an alleged video clip.

Massive row breaks out over Congress leader’s 'Rashtrapatni’ comment

However, the Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Chowdhury was quick to apologise calling it a mere slip of the tongue. He said that the BJP is making a mountain of a molehill, he said while also accusing the party of distracting from crucial discussions such as price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.

On the other hand, Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement, he has given a letter on this as well.

#WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Accusing the Congress of attacking Murmu ever since she was nominated for the President by the NDA, Irani said that Murmu was targeted maliciously by the grand old party and it has not stopped ever after the election is over.

Criticising Chowdhury, she said, "He knew that to demean President in such fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country. Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts."

Smriti Irani slams Cong MP AR Chowdhury over his alleged indecent remark against Prez Murmu

"AR Chowdhury addressed Pres Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' knowing that this humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," the BJP minister added.

Several BJP MPs in Parliament protested against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and demanded an apology from him.

