HDFC VP's murder: Accused Sarfaraz Shaikh sent to police custody till Sep 19

Mumbai, Sep 10: The accused in the murder of HDFC Bank vice president Siddharth Sanghvi, Sarfaraz Shaikh, was on Monday produced before a Mumbai court. The court has sent Shaikh to police custody till 19 September.

The body of Sanghvi, who went missing on September 5, was found in Kalyan's Haji Malang, on Sunday.

Shaikh, a cab driver, had confessed that he killed the 39-year-old bank executive. CCTV footage from the Kamala Mills compound showed Sanghvi's blue Maruti Ignis car leaving the parking lot at around 7:50 pm.

The investigations into the murder of HDFC Bank Vice President, Siddharth Sanghvi has revealed that it was a fall out of the personal rivalry. The arrested cab driver was in fact hired to kill him, police sources told OneIndia.

Sanghvi, 39 had gone missing after leaving his office in the Kamala Mills compound, Mumbai on Wednesday. The next day his car with blood stains was found at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A knife was also found at the spot.