  • search

HDFC VP's murder: Accused Sarfaraz Shaikh sent to police custody till Sep 19

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, Sep 10: The accused in the murder of HDFC Bank vice president Siddharth Sanghvi, Sarfaraz Shaikh, was on Monday produced before a Mumbai court. The court has sent Shaikh to police custody till 19 September.

    The body of Sanghvi, who went missing on September 5, was found in Kalyan's Haji Malang, on Sunday.

    Siddharth Sanghvi
    Siddharth Sanghvi

    Shaikh, a cab driver, had confessed that he killed the 39-year-old bank executive. CCTV footage from the Kamala Mills compound showed Sanghvi's blue Maruti Ignis car leaving the parking lot at around 7:50 pm.

    The investigations into the murder of HDFC Bank Vice President, Siddharth Sanghvi has revealed that it was a fall out of the personal rivalry. The arrested cab driver was in fact hired to kill him, police sources told OneIndia.

    [HDFC Bank VP murder: A promotion, personal rivalry are possible motives]

    Sanghvi, 39 had gone missing after leaving his office in the Kamala Mills compound, Mumbai on Wednesday. The next day his car with blood stains was found at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A knife was also found at the spot.

    Read more about:

    hdfc murder

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue