HC upholds conviction of Dawood aide in Gulshan Kumar murder case

The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of Dawood Aide Abdul Rauf in the Gulshan Kumar murder case. He was sentenced to life by a trial court.

A Division Bench comprising Justices S S Jadhav and N R Borkar said, "appellant Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant has criminal antecedents. He is not entitled to remission as he absconded right after his arrest. He was released on furlough in 2009. Hence in the interest of justice at large, he does not deserve any leniency."

"Conviction and sentence passed against the appellant under section 302, 307 of IPC by the judgment of sessions court judge dated April 29, 2002, is upheld. Appellant is also convicted under section 120-B of IPC. The appellant however is acquitted of charges under sections 392 and 397 of IPC," the Bench said.

The court also dismissed an appeal by the state against the acquittal of accused Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries.

