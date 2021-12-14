YouTube
    HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea seeking photo of Netaji on currency notes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Dec 14: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted eight weeks' time to the Centre to file its reply to a petition seeking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's picture on currency notes like that of Mahatma Gandhi.

    HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea seeking photo of Netaji on currency notes

    Ninety-four year-old petitioner Harendranath Biswas, who claims he was a freedom fighter, alleged in the PIL that the central government has not given Netaji his due recognition.

    The petitioner's lawyer submitted that Netaji's picture be displayed on Indian currency notes, PTI reported.

    Appearing for the Union of India, additional solicitor general YJ Dastoor prayed for eight weeks' time to file an affidavit-in-opposition.

    Granting the prayer, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed that the matter be listed for further hearing on February 21 next year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
    X