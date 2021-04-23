Having difficulty while breathing during COVID-19: Try self-proning

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 23: The Centre has released a set of instructions which will aid you to breathe better during COVID-19.

    The Centre said that pruning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort in home isolation will find it very beneficial the government has said.

    What is needed for self-proning:

    You will need 4-5 pillows

    Regular alterations in lying position

    Best is to not spend more than 30 minutes in each position.

    You can check the charts for self-proning

    Caution:

    Avoid proning for an hour after meals

    Maintain proning for only as much times as easily tolerable

    One may prone up to 16 hours a day in multiple cycles as felt comfortable

    Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort

    Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially around bony prominences

    Avoid proning in conditions like:

    Pregnancy

    Deep venous thrombosis treated in less than 48 hours

    Major cardiac conditions

    Unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 9:55 [IST]
