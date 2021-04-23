Amidst surge in cases, COVID-19 care centre with 500 beds to be reopened in Delhi

Maharashtra: E-pass system reintroduced for emergency travel during 'lockdown-like' curbs

Canada bans passenger flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Having difficulty while breathing during COVID-19: Try self-proning

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The Centre has released a set of instructions which will aid you to breathe better during COVID-19.

The Centre said that pruning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort in home isolation will find it very beneficial the government has said.

What is needed for self-proning:

You will need 4-5 pillows

Regular alterations in lying position

Best is to not spend more than 30 minutes in each position.

You can check the charts for self-proning

Caution:

Avoid proning for an hour after meals

Maintain proning for only as much times as easily tolerable

One may prone up to 16 hours a day in multiple cycles as felt comfortable

Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort

Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially around bony prominences

Avoid proning in conditions like:

Pregnancy

Deep venous thrombosis treated in less than 48 hours

Major cardiac conditions

Unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures