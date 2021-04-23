Having difficulty while breathing during COVID-19: Try self-proning
New Delhi, Apr 23: The Centre has released a set of instructions which will aid you to breathe better during COVID-19.
The Centre said that pruning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort in home isolation will find it very beneficial the government has said.
What is needed for self-proning:
You will need 4-5 pillows
Regular alterations in lying position
Best is to not spend more than 30 minutes in each position.
You can check the charts for self-proning
Caution:
Avoid proning for an hour after meals
Maintain proning for only as much times as easily tolerable
One may prone up to 16 hours a day in multiple cycles as felt comfortable
Pillows may be adjusted slightly to alter pressure areas and for comfort
Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially around bony prominences
Avoid proning in conditions like:
Pregnancy
Deep venous thrombosis treated in less than 48 hours
Major cardiac conditions
Unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures