Having a dull day? The video of these adorable twins will beat your Tuesday blues

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 05: What are the pros about having twins. Here is a video that explains the pros and the same was posted on Instagram by the account castwins2018.

The account belongs to the twin girls Cat and Sophie. The video showcase the pros of having twins. They share clothes, tell on each other, play together and also help each other. The video is a must watch as it shows the twins doing all these things.

The girls are named Catherine and Sophia and are three years old. They are fraternal twins according to their bio on Instagram. Currently they have over 1,400 followers.

Many have commented saying that twins are the best. "They are mostly very fair, at least mine are. It is not allowed that one could have something and the other one don't. They help each other develop, because they imitate each other (double brain power), they can share clothes," another user wrote.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 13:45 [IST]