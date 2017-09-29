Have to take temporary pain for long-term gain: Naidu on economy

The country has to face temporary pain for long term gain, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday on the current economic scenario.

He said the global economy has slowed down and even China is witnessing a slack in its economy, but in the midst of this, India is looked upon as a favourable destination for investments.

Naidu's comments come in the backdrop of senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha launching an attack on the government over handling of the economy.

The vice president said as a former minister, he can comment with "authority" that people were willing to invest in India.

"I was taking care of Smart Cities (project). Investment was coming. 35-40 ambassadors came and met me. They all wanted to invest in India even in spite of the present situation," Naidu said.

Before getting elected as the vice president, Naidu was a senior BJP leader and served as the urban development and information broadcasting minister.

"The temporary things... there will be some problem. Of course, you have to take temporary pain for long term gain. I am not getting into this arena. There are other people who are debating, using their skills, forgetting what they have done, what has to be done, what needs to be done," Naidu said at a book launch here.

He added that there has to be a broader consensus as far as security, foreign and economic policies are concerned.

Naidu asserted that India is a peace leaving country and it has never been an aggressor.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said he reached out to all important countries, their leaders and the Indian diaspora who had influence over the decision-making of those nations.

Without naming Pakistan, Naidu hoped that the United Nations takes a categorical stand against countries aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists.

"They should discouraged, identified and the world should isolate them. Only then peace is possible. Because if there is a tension on the border, there can be no attention on development," he said.

Naidu said the country and the leadership should take firm and bold steps to secure its nation and surgical strike was one such step.

