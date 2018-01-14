Have no suspicion on death, don't harass us, says Justice Loya son

Anuj Loya, son of special CBI judge BH Loya who allegedly died under mysterious circumstances, on Sunday claimed that his family has no complaints against anyone.

The statement comes in light of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's demands of a probe into the death of Justice Loya at the highest level of the Supreme Court.

"I don't have any suspicion... There was some suspicion before, but now it is clear. I was 17 at that time and I was in emotional turmoil. Didn't understand anything at that time," Anuj Loya told reporters.

Loya's lawyer Ameet Naik, who was accompanying him, added, "There is no conspiracy... we don't want to be victims of any political issue".

Family's lawyer Ameet Naik requested everyone keep Justice Loya's death out of controversy.

"There is no controversy. No need of politicising the issue. This is a tragic event. We do not want to be victims of politicisation of the issue. Let it remain the way it is, non - controversial," he added.

The 48-year-old judge -- who was hearing the CBI's case of murder against BJP chief Amit Shah -- had died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur, where he had gone to attend a wedding on December 1, 2014.

Shah and several top police officers were subsequently cleared by a court.

OneIndia News