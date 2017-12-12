Have Gujaratis 'forced Manmohan to open his mouth, taught Rahul to visit temples’?

Gandhinagar, Dec 12: On Thursday, Gujarat will vote for the second and final phase of Assembly elections. Just 48 hours before the polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has relentlessly campaigned in the state, decided to once again attack former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Gujarat will be voting for 93 Assembly seats on Thursday after having polled in 89 constituencies on Saturday. The counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly election will be held on December 18.

While criticising Singh and Rahul for targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and at the Centre, Yogi said that because of Gujarat polls, the former PM (known for being a man of fewer words) has started talking and Rahul (accused by the BJP of following Christianity) has started visiting temples.

"Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya (The people of Gujarat have done two things well during this election. First, they forced open Dr Manmohan Singh ji's mouth and second, they taught Rahul Gandhi to visit temples)," Yogi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yogi and several top leaders of the BJP have criticised Rahul, who has been aggressively campaigning in the state since September, for visiting several temples in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Rahul is said to have visited more than two dozen temples in the past couple of months in Gujarat.

Along with Rahul, the former PM has also visited the state during this election season and has lambasted the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over its failure to curb price hike of essential items and fuels, and the two badly executed economic policies--demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

On Sunday, Modi during a rally in Gujarat accused that Singh along with a former army chief and a former Vice President had conspired with Pakistan to influence elections in the state.

Singh, on his part, has demanded an apology from the PM over his Pakistan remarks which the BJP has denied to tender.

OneIndia News