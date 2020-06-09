'Have Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh'?: Rahul to Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked defence minister Rajnath Singh if Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Once RM (Rajnath Singh) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?", Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

On Monday, Singh took a jibe at Congress after Gandhi raised questionsover the issue of a border dispute with China.

Improvising yet another Mirza Ghalib couplet and with an obvious pun on Congress party's symbol - 'hand', he said: "If your hand aches, you have medicine; But what to do when the reason of ache is your hand."

'Everyone knows': Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Amit Shah over defence policy

Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government''s clarification on what is happening at the India-China border.

"As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people," the minister said.

Gandhi targeted Amit Shah over his statement at a virtual rally about the surgical and air strikes after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama showed that India's defence policy was strong and the country knows how to protect its borders.

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after US and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India," Shah had said.

Gandhi responded using an often-quoted couplet by legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib. "Everyone knows the reality of 'Seema' (Border) but to keep the heart happy, 'Shah-yad' it is a good idea," Rahul Gandhi tweeted sarcastically.

Rahul has been questioning the government's response to Chinese aggression in Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the two countries.

Tension between the two sides mounted after reports of skirmishes between soldiers in the Pangong Lake region on May 5 and May 6.