Have called cabinet meeting at 4pm today: Yediyurappa discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

He was discharged from the city''s Manipal hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for the last five days, his office said.

The 78-year old leader was hospitalised on April 16, after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in eight months.

He was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus, and was discharged on recovery after nine days.

Yediyurappa had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, and was administered Bharat Biotech''s Covaxin.

The Chief Minister, who had been campaigning for April 17 bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments had developed fever while campaigning in Belagavi (Belgaum LS), but had tested negative, however, during a subsequent test on April 16 he tested positive and was hospitalised.