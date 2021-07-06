Have a Rs 10 note with an Ashoka Pillar: Sell it for Rs 25000

Well, this son found out through RTI that his estranged wife was married to his father

These days people are making a lot of money by selling their old coins and notes. Old and rare coins of Re 1, Rs 2 and notes of Re 1, Rs 2 and 5 are being auctioned for thousands of rupees online.

If you have a coin of the Rs 10 denomination with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on it, you can earn lakhs of Rupees by putting them up for auction. A Re 1 note dating back to 1977-1979 is being auctioned for Rs 45,000. The catch here however is that the note must have the signature of the former principal secretary, ministry of finance, Hirubhai Patel who served under Prime Minister, Morarji Desai.

In order for you to earn this kind of money you can visit CoinBazzar, create an account and then submit your details such as name, email, full address following which you can sell your coin or note. All you need to do is put out your coin or. Note, quote the price and wait for a buyer who will contact you directly.

If you a Rs 10 note with an Ashoka Pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other, you can earn up to Rs 25,000. This note was issued in 1943 during the British era. Further this note should have the signature of then RBI governor, C D Deshmukh and Rs 10 should be written in the English language on both ends of the note on the backside. If you have this note, you can sell it on CoinBazzar.

Currently, 10 pieces of the ONGC commemorative Rs 5 coins are selling for Rs 200 on CoinBazzar. A Rs 100 note with the numerical series 000786 with the signature of former RBI Governor Subba Rao is being sold for Rs 1,999.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 12:06 [IST]