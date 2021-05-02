Hatrick: Mamata set to become Bengal CM for third time

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, May 02: Mamata Banerjee is all set to become the Chief Minister of West Bengal once again. With an impressive performance and defeating Suvendu Adhikari, she is set to take over as the CM of Bengal for the third time.

In 1997, due to difference in political views with the then West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somendra Nath Mitra, Banerjee left the Congress Party in West Bengal and became one of the founding members of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Mamata beats Sivendu Adhikari by 1,200 votes to win Nandigram

In 2011, the TMC along with the SUCI and Congress won the Bengal elections against the Left by securing 227 seats. The TMC won 184, while the Congress and SUCI ended up with 42 and 1 seat each.

In the 2016 elections, the TMC won 211 of the 293 seats, following which she became Chief Minister of Bengal for the second time. The TMC became the first ruling party to win without an ally in 2016 since 1962.