Hathras rape case: Allahabad HC takes suo motu cognisance, issues notice to UP govt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Oct 01: Upset with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her forcible cremation subsequently, a Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court issued notice after taking suo motu cognisance of the Hathras case. Hearing in the case to take place on October 12.

"List this case on 12.10.2020. On the said date the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, UP Lucknow, Additional Director General, Law and Order, UP, District Magistrate, Hathras, Superintendent of Police, Hathras shall appear before this Court and put forth their version with support of requisite material. They shall also apprise the Court about the status of the investigation relating to the crime against the deceased victim," the order reads.

"The State Authorities are directed to ensure that no coercion, influence or pressure is exerted upon the family members of the deceased in any manner, by anyone," the Bench orders.

The bench also asked the late teen's parent to come to the court to apprise it of their version of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court.