Hathras gangrape case: Not our girl's body says the mother; Demands narco on DM

India

Lucknow, Oct 03: The mother of Hathras rape victim on Saturday said the police did not hand over her daughter's body after her death. She demanded an investigation monitored by a Supreme Court Judge and said the family doesn't trust SIT or CBI.

The family expressed doubts that if it was their daughter's body which was forcibly cremated at 3am on Thursday and demanded to know what happened to "her actual body".

"These people didn't let me see the body of my girl even after I kept begging for it. We don't want the CBI enquiry either. We want that the investigation of the case be conducted under a Supreme Court Judge. Why should we go for a NARCO test, we never changed our statement," she said.

After police removed barricades from near their home, the family said the NARCO test should instead be done on the DM and SP "who kept lying".

The family also alleged that the SIT was "hand in glove" with the four accused who belong to the upper caste community.

However, the team of senior officials- ACS Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthy meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras. "We have spoken to family, they have told us their problems," Awanish Awasthi said. According to the officials, SIT has been constituted and action will be taken. The family has agreed for narco test, officials said.

Meanwhile, a petition has been moved in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the NARCO test of the bereaved family.

However, the High Court moved against the NARCO test on family.

Authorities in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reopened the borders and allowed media to enter the village.

Officials also said that Section 144 was clamped in the area. They had said the ongoing probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was the reason for the restrictions.

"Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than five media persons are now allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place," Prem Prakash Meena, Sadar senior divisional magistrate said.

Speaking to media, the victim's sister-in-law said, "First of all, police should clarify whose body was cremated that night. It wasn't our girl's body, we didn't see it. Why should we undergo the Narco test? We are telling the truth, we are seeking justice. The DM and SP should undergo the Narco test. It is they who have been lying."