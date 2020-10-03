Hathras gang-rape case: TMC leaders file complaint against Hathras SDM over 'indecent behaviour'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hathras, Oct 03: Two leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday lodged a complaint against Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena for allegedly pushing them and behaving indecently during a clash that broke out on Friday at Hathras border, Uttar Pradesh.

A TMC delegation, comprising MPs Derek O'Brien and Pratima Mondal, and former MP Mamata Thakur, was roughed up by the state Police yesterday when they tried to enter Hathras to meet the family of a 20-year-old gang-rape victim.

Hathras SP, 4 other cops suspended; media barred from victim's village till SIT completes probe

After the scuffle, Mamata Thakur alleged that the police personnel "pulled bras and indecently touched" the women leaders, however, the police categorically denied the accusations.

Today, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur filed a police complaint against SDM Prem Prakash Meena, who was seen manhandling the TMC leaders in a video that surfaced on the internet.

Mamata Banerjee to lead protest march against Hathras rape on Saturday

This brazen incident comes a day after the police stopped and pushed Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to the ground while he was on his way to meet the rape victim's family.

According to reports, the Congress will hold a 'satyagraha' across the country on October 5 to protest the alleged high-handedness shown by Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government towards top Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as they were proceeding on Thursday to Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape and murder victim.