Hathras case: Officials shift victim's mother to hospital after her health deteriorates

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hathras, Oct 13: Following her deteriorating health condition, the mother of the 19-year-old Hathras victim was taken to hospital on Tuesday. She was accompanied by two of her family members.

This came after Hathras Chief Medical Officer Dr Brijesh Rathore visited the victim's residence after the victim's father who was also unwell declined to go to the hospital.

Earlier, Hathras victim's family returned to their house in Bulgadhi village after appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court. It is noteworthy that the bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident, in which a 19-year old woman had died on September 29 after alleged assault and gang-rape on September 14.

Also, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident, on Tuesday, reached the victim's village Bulgadhi on Tuesday amid tight security, said the police.

Ahead of the CBI's visit, Uttar Pradesh Police had deployed personnel to maintain law and order in the area. The victim's brother has been brought to the incident site where the CBI team is carrying out the investigation.

The CBI had recently registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident. The case was filed on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and "further notification from the Government of India."

A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.