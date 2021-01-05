Hat-trick from Mamata in 2021 says TMC’s internal survey

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 05: In the midst of this controversy, the internal survey report of the Trinamool over upcoming state assembly election has come to light. The report said, Mamata Banerjee is returning to power with an absolute majority, dusting off BJP's dream.

Which party will get how many seats?

According to the report of this internal survey of Trinamool in 2021 elections, Trinamool will win 190 seats. According to the survey, the Trinamool is going to come to power with 51.2 percent votes.

BJP could win 97 seats and the Congress the remaining six. The CPM and the Left will not get a seat this time, the report also said.

A week ago, Prashant Kishore claimed that the Trinamool Congress was returning to power. The number of BJP seats will not exceed double digits. In other words, BJP will be stuck in 99. Trinamool's internal survey matched that claim of Prashant Kishore.

Survey According to the internal survey of the Trinamool is going to get 21 seats less in 2021 than last time. The Trinamool Congress got 211 seats in the 2016 assembly. This time, their own internal survey report says that the number of seats will be reduced in 2021. And the number of BJP seats will increase from 3 to 96.

Survey According to the results of 2019 Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress led in 164 assembly seats. The BJP was ahead in 121 seats. Congress was leading in 9 seats. They will be able to increase the number of seats by about 30 in 2021. The BJP's seats will be reduced to 23. Congress will have at least three.

The number of seats in the BJP's internal survey report The BJP has recently released their internal survey report. It has been claimed that BJP can get 130 to 152 seats. In other words, there is a possibility of changes in Bengal this time. If it is too bad, BJP will get 130 seats. In that case, the fate of the grassroots may be shaken. Although the BJP's target is 200 seats.

The Trinamool survey has argued how the Trinamool would win three consecutive victories by any magic after 10 years in government. How to get grassroots success in spite of anti-incumbency factor. Then the team has the edge of disintegration. Popular leaders like Shuvendu Adhikary have already come out. The BJP thinks that Mamata-Charisma will bring victory, just as the BJP won on the 19th with Modi-Magic.