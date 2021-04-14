Hasish oil worth Rs 3 crore seized in Kerala

YouTube
    Kozhikode, Apr 14: Hashish oil valued at Rs 3 crore was seized from a hotel in nearby Ramanattukara and one person arrested in this connection, Excise officials said on Wednesday.

    The recovery came after specific information that high- grade narcotic substance was smuggled into North Kerala recently.

    The hashish oil, recovered on Tuesday night, is estimated to be valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market.

    Satheesan, Excise Inspector of Feroke Range said the Hasheesh oil weighed three kilograms.

    "It's worth is three crore rupees in the narcotic market.

    A Kozhikode-native has been arrested. The contraband has come from Andhra Pradesh for supply in North Kerala", he told PTI.

    It was only recently that the Customs & Excise departments had in a joint operation seized narcotics including MDMA from a luxury hotel in Kochi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 14:28 [IST]
    X