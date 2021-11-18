IMTS Institute Is on The Path to Become one of the Topmost 'Distance Learning Institute in Asia

New Delhi, Nov 18: Has the quality of education improved in India compared to what it was before? The answer is 'yes' as per an international survey conducted by UNICEF and Gallup.

The survey -- The Changing Childhood Project - was conducted across 21 countries, including India, and released ahead of World Children's Day on November 20. The findings show that 73 per cent of young Indian Indian respondents feel that education is better now compared to decades ago.

Education Biggest Determinant of Success

As per the survey, 57 per cent of surveyed people aged 15 and 24 years and 45 per cent of people above 40 years in the country believe that education is the biggest determinant of success. However, there are different views among men and women over the system.

"Nearly 78 per cent of women respondents above 40 years of age from India feel that education for children today is better than it was for their parents, compared to 72 per cent of older men. In addition, at 59 per cent, girls between aged 15 and 24 years are more convinced than others that education plays a role in success. Furthermore, 67 per cent of girls feel that digital technology has helped children in education, compared to 59 per cent of boys," the report said.

Indian People Okay with Physical Punishment

Also, the survey indicates that India has the second biggest generational gap in saying it is acceptable for parents to physically punish a child (55 per cent younger, 47 per cent older). Not surprisingly, India also has the second-highest share of young people who believe it is 'ok' for teachers to physically punish children.

The report said that nearly 73 per cent of young Indian respondents between 15 - 24 years of age believe that the quality of education has become better now than it was in the past.

The survey involved more than 21,000 people aged 15 to 24 years and 40 years and above in 21 countries, including in India, in early 2021. The 1,500 respondents from India were surveyed before the second deadly wave of COVID-19 this year.

"In India, where an overwhelming number of the world's young people reside, it is heartening to see the optimism and value attached to education," said Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF India Representative (interim).

"Clearly women and girls see greater value in education, given the tremendous progress that India has made in girls' education over the past decades. This progress is now at stake due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, especially for girls who have less access to technology and are more likely to be burdened with household chores and child marriage. To prevent any reversals in achievements in girls' education, we must invest in education and get children safely back to schools," he said. PTI

