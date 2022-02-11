YouTube
    Has the Congress overstayed its office at Akbar Road

    New Delhi, Feb 11: An RTI reply has revealed that the Congress party and its interim chief have not paid rent for the several properties occupied by them.

    The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in its reply to RTI activist Sujit Patel reveals that the Congress party is yet to pay rent of Rs 12,69,902 for its headquarters at Akbar Road. The last time the rent was paid for this office was in December 2012.

    For Sonia Gandhis's residence on 10 Janpath Road, there is an outstanding rent of Rs 4,610 and the last time the same was paid was in September 2020.

    The rules allow national and state parties are given three years time to construct their own offices following which the government office has to be vacated. The Congress was alloted land in June 2010.

    Going by the rules the Congress should have Akbar Road office by 2013 but have taken multiple extensions.

    BJP's spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga said Sonia Gandhi ji not able to pay her rent after losing elections. It is obvious because she can't do scams now but political differences aside I want to help her as a human being. I launched a campaign #SoniaGandhiReliefFund and sent Rs 10 to her account, I request everyone to help her.

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 18:28 [IST]
