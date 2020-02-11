  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Has the Congress cut into the AAP vote share, helping the BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: While it is almost certain that the Aam Admi Party would be returning to power in Delhi, the interesting aspect is that the BJP is closing in the margin in several constituencies.

    The Congress is not leading in any seat as of now, but it appears it has played a key role in reducing the margin between the candidates of the BJP and AAP. As per early trends, the BJP is doing well in key seats where the Congress has fielded strong candidates.

    Has the Congress cut into the AAP vote share, helping the BJP

    The BJP is leading in Model Town and Karawal Nagar in North Delhi. It is also in the lead at Dwaraka and Krishna Nagar as well as Moti Nagar.

    Vote share in Delhi: AAP at 51.57 per cent, BJP, 40.53, Congress, 4.43

    The surprise is the tough fight that the BJP has put up in Ballimaran and Ohkla, which are Muslim dominated areas. In Okhla, the BJP is in fact ahead of AAP's Amanatullah Khan. At Model Town, the BJP's Kapil Mishra is leading against Akhilesh Tripathi of the AAP.

    At Dwaraka, Parduymn Rajput of the BJP is leading against Vinay Mishra of the AAP. The BJP's Subhas Sachdeva is leading against Shiv Charan Goel of the AAP in Moti Nagar.

    More VOTE SHARE News

    Read more about:

    vote share aap congress bjp delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X