Haryana voters list jobs as top priority

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Haryana Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (44.61%), Agricultural Loan Availability (40.36%), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (33.80%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Haryana.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.14 on a scale of 5), Agricultural Loan Availability (2.08), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.07) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Haryana, top most voters' priorities were Agriculture Loan Availability (64%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (54%) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (49%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (2.08 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.07) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.15) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.92) and Electricity for Agriculture (2.06) in rural Haryana.

Just 12 per cent of candidates are women in 5th phase of LS polls

For the urban voters in Haryana, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (56%), Traffic Congestion (55%), and Water and Air Pollution (50%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.91 on a scale of 5), Traffic Congestion (1.92), and Water and Air Pollution (1.94) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.94) and Noise Pollution (1.97) in urban Haryana.