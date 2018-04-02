Haryana: Upset over not topping class, girl shoots self with father’s revolver

A student of class 11 shot herself with her father's revolver on Monday in Jind district of Haryana.

The teenager, who was studying in Indus Public School, got her results on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Kumari of Siwaha village.

The incident happened after Anjali's father left the market. On Sunday morning, when Vedpal reached home, he found his daughter in the bathroom with a gunshot wound in her head.

The results for Class XI were announced on Saturday, and Anjali's scores were less than she expected.

She was declared brought dead by a hospital.

Police did not find any suicide note close to the body. An investigation is on.

Monday, April 2, 2018, 16:17 [IST]
