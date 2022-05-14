UP: Madrassa teacher arrested for trying to rape 15-yr-old girl after sedating her

Haryana hints at making singing of National Anthem in madrasas compulsory

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Haryana may make singing the national anthem mandatory in all madrassas in the state, Education Minister Kanwar Pal indicated here on Friday, a day after neighbouring Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory, news agency PTI reported.

"There is no harm. The national anthem should be sung everywhere, be it a madrassa or a school. Nobody should have any objection," the minister said when asked by reporters to comment on the UP government's move and if Haryana was contemplating a similar step.

Singing of the national anthem has been made compulsory at all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday. The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9.

Kanwar Pal was also asked to comment on Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanding on Wednesday that the Haryana government withdraw a new Class 9 history book that mentions the Congress' "policy of appeasement" as one of the reasons for the country's Partition in 1947.

"You cannot make history sugar-coated. When the book gives credit to Congress on many things, mistakes will also be highlighted. Accepting partition of the country was a mistake and that will find a mention," he said.

Responding to a question, the education minister said lessons on freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar were being taught in schools earlier and that will continue.

Young generation is being given correct information about history, he said. He said great men in their own way contributed significantly to liberate the country from the British.

"These are the events that happened in history and the younger generation is being made aware of them," he said.

Meanwhile, he also said there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people regarding the Pragati Rally to be organised in Yamunanagar on May 15.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will dedicate development projects worth crores of rupees to the public in this rally

(PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 9:24 [IST]