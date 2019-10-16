Haryana elections: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs grew by 32 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The average assets of the re-contesting MLAs in the 2019 Haryana elections is Rs 14.94 crore. This was revealed in a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average assets of the re-contesting MLAs in 2014 elections was Rs 11.32 crore. The report says that the average assets of these 62 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2014 were Rs 11.32 Crores.

The average assets of these 62 re-contesting MLAs in 2019 is Rs 14.94 Crores. The average assets growth for these 62 re-contesting MLAs, between the Haryana Assembly Elections of 2014 and 2019 is Rs 3.62 Crores. Average percentage growth in assets for these 62 re-contesting MLAs is 32 per cent.