Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 23: BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday due to a heart attack, reports said. She was 41.

The Haryana BJP leader, along with some of her staff members, had gone to Goa.

According to reports, Sonali Phogat had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on, he said.

The postmortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, the official said. "She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI.

BJP Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

She had contested the last assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi. Though she was claiming that she is also a claimant for the BJP ticket from Adampur in the upcoming byelection, Kuldeep Bishnoi had gone to met her at her residence last week.