Now my dream is to slap Farooq Abdullah, says Suraj Pal Amu after resigning

Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu resigned from the party on Wednesday.

While speaking to media, Suraj Pal said,''With a heavy heart I have resigned from the post I had in BJP. I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana CM. I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn't respect party workers and community representatives.''

''Now my dream is to slap Farooq Abdullah on Lal Chowk, I challenge him to meet me there,'' Suraj Pal Amu said.

Suraj Pal's resignation comes a day after Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar reportedly did not keep up his appointment with Rajput Karni Sena members, who have demanded a ban on the screening of 'Padmavati' movie.

Suraj Pal Amu had alleged that Haryana CM gave appointment to Rajput Karni Sena members and left without meeting them.

Suraj Pal recently made headlines for offering a Rs 10-crore bounty to anyone who would behead 'Padmavati's' lead actress Deepika Padukone, and for lashing out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allowing the controversial film to be released in her state.

OneIndia News