Haryana: Billed 20 Lakhs by hospital, alleges family of pregnant woman who died

A pregnant woman, who was suffering from fever, died at Faridabad's Asian Hospital on January 11.

The Hospital administration handed over a bill of Rs 18 Lakh to her family for a 22-days treatment.

According to uncle,''She had fever but was shifted to ICU. They said she has typhoid & later said she has a perforated intestine. They asked us to submit Rs 3 Lakh for operation & said it'll be done once the entire amount is submitted. We submitted Rs 10-12 Lakh so far. They asked for Rs 18 Lakh.''

However, Relatives demanded an investigation against hospital administration.

Earlier, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram came under the scanner for charging 15 lakhs for the treatment of a 7-year-old girl suffering from dengue, who later died.

OneIndia News