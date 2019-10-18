Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Modi to address two mega rallies in Mohana, Hisar today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 18: Ahead of 2019 Haryana assembly Elections 2019 on October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address mega rallies in Mohana and Jat-Dominated Hisar in Haryana on Friday. Over the last two days, PM Modi was in Maharashtra, addressing rallies in places like Akola, Jalna and Panvel.

Modi will woo the voters with various schemes and development work done by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In its manifesto titled 'Mhare sapno ka Haryana' (my dreams of Haryana), the BJP has made a host of promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new 'Yuva Vikas and Rozgar' ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers' income by 2022 and increase in pension.

"We will win 75 seats in Haryana. Have faith in our target. During general elections, we had said we will cross 300 seats and we did so," Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said recently.

Modi's last rally in the state would be the Jat-dominated Hissar on October 18. The party is aiming to attract Jat voters in the constituency on the back of the scrapping of Article 370.

The BJP came to power in 2014 after winning 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming its first Chief Minister in the state.

The single-phase Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24. Maharashtra, another state with a BJP Chief Minister, will also witness elections as per the same schedule.