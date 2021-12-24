Uttarakhand polls 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1k to women, Rs 5k to jobless youths monthly if voted to power

My family made sacrifices for country like Uttarakhand people: Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun

'My hands have been tied': Harish Rawat's veiled dig at Congress high command

Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harish Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi amid rift speculation

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Dec 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Harish Rawat in Delhi today after the Uttarakhand Congress leader's public outburst against party leaders.

The meeting comes days after Rawat created a flutter in the political circles, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

Reportedly, the Congress senior leaders sought to know from Rawat the reasons behind his criticism. He was asked to continue to work towards ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Harish Rawat had said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

On Thursday, Congress MP from Punjab Manish Tewari also criticised the party leadership.

"First Assam. Then Punjab. Now Uttarakhand.....Bhog Poora Hi Paun Gaye. (Will finish completely). Kasar na rahe jawe koi (No effort will be spared)," he said in a cryptic tweet.

Tewari is a member of the G-23 group within the Congress which had sought organisational overhaul of the party.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 14:13 [IST]