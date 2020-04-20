Hardly publicised! Your BESCOM bill, property tax amount is online now: Here is how to check and pay

  • search
    Bengaluru, Apr 20: Your BESCOM Bill and Property Tax amounts are available online.

    Both BESCOM and BBMP have been slow in publicising these facts, but do expect that you pay them on time.

    Many residents were completely clueless about this and some were under the impression that they could wait until the lockdown is completed to pay the amount.

    COVID-19: Check full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

    Owing to the lockdown, the metres at the homes were not read by the BESCOM staff. The meter readers have not been able to do their work due to the lockdown. In some cases, BESCOM has said that the apartments had not allowed their men to enter and read the metre.

    The bill this time has been generated based on the average of the previous three months consumption. The information is available online and payments would need to be made.

    The same is the case with the property tax. The amount of the property tax is also available online and people can now pay the same. You could either opt for a one time payment or pay the amount in two instalments.

    The BBMP says that due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the banks are working with limited staff and time. For the convenience of the property tax payments in-time, kindly opt for the online payment mode.

    How to check and pay BESCOM bill online:

    • Go to https://bescom.org/pay-bill/
    • Enter your Customer ID or Account ID
    • You can find the above details on your previous bills
    • After entering submit
    • On next page, you will see your bill amount
    • Enter email address and mobile number, agree to terms and conditions
    • Click on make payment
    • On next page, enter the mode of payment
    • Pay your bill
    • You will receive a confirmation on your mobile and email

    How to pay property tax online:

    • Go to https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in
    • On the top right of the page, you will find SAS property tax payment
    • Enter the Base Application Number in the second box
    • The number can be found on your previous receipts
    • Click on retrieve
    • On the next page, you could make changes if needed
    • Scroll down to find the property tax amount
    • Make the payment
    • You could chose a one time payment or pay in two instalments
    • Pay using credit, debit card or net baking
    • You will receive an email and message
    • Save for future reference

    Read more about:

    karnataka current bbmp bengaluru

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
