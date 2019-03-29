  • search
    Hardik Patel can't contest polls as HC refuses to stay conviction

    Ahmedabad, Mar 29: Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha Polls since the Gujarat High Court has refused to stay his conviction in the rioting case.

    Hardik Patel cant contest polls as HC refuses to stay conviction
    Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel

    Patel had sought a suspension of the court order in order to contest general election. He is facing a two-year conviction.

    Jignesh Mevai hits campaign trail for Kanhaiya Kumar

    Patel, who had joined the Congress recently, had moved the high court on March 8 and challenged his conviction in a 2015 rioting case in Mehsana district during the Patidar quota agitation.

    A Visnagar sessions court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment and he cannot contest elections as per provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

