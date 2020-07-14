Hardeep Puri calls out Priyanka Gandhi on request to stay on for longer at Lutyen’s bungalow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 14: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi said that she would vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow in Lutyen's Delhi within the stipulated period of one month. She also rubbished claims that she had requested Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for an extension of her tenure beyond August 1.

It may be recalled that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had cancelled the government accommodation allotted to her on the ground that she is ineligible for the entitlement as she no longer enjoys the security cover of the Special Protection Group.

"This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on July 1, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by August 1," Priyanka said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi to shift out of her Lutyens bungalow by month-end

Her husband Robert Vadra said, " this is completely incorrect!! We have not asked for any extension of stay. We were sent a notice on July 1 to leave in 30 days. We at a time of Covid-19 have packed our entire household, and will leave a week before time/"

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

Shortly after her tweet, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri sought to set the record straight.

Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the party called me on July 4 at 12.05pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another Congress MP so that Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra can stay on. Let's not sensationalise everything please," Puri said in response to Priyanka Gandhi's tweet.