'Har goli ka jawab unhi ki bhasha mein diya jaaye': Chhattisgarh CM after Dantewada naxal attack

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bilaspur, Apr 10: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel strongly condemned Tuesday's Naxal attack in Dantewada which killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four others. He said that Naxals would have to pay a high price for carrying out the dastardly act.

On the BJP MLA being killed in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that his government was trying to gain the trust of the tribals and that's why the Naxals committed this crime.

"Naxalo ki har goli ka jawab unhi ki bhasha mein diya jaaye. (Every Naxal bullet will be answered in the same language)," he added.

"I will be participating in the funeral tomorrow. Tribute will be payed to the jawans at Police ground. Home Minister, I and DG will be present there," Baghel announced.

Tuesday's attack took place between Kuakonta and Syamgiri in Dantewada when Naxals triggered an improvised electronic device (IED) in a road on which Mandavi's convoy was passing. When informed of the attack, Baghel cancelled his work-related programs for the day and returned to his residence for a high-level security meeting.

With less than 36 hours to go for the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission has said that polling would take place as per schedule. While Dantewada votes in the second phase - on April 18, Bastar - another Naxal-affected area - will vote this Thursday.