Happy Tea Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status For International Tea Day

New Delhi, Maaay 21: It's a day for all the chai lovers! International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21, according to the United Nations. The concerning resolution was adopted on December 21, 2019 and calls on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to lead the observance of the Day.

An International Tea Day has been celebrated on December 15, since 2005 in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania.

Here are some of the quotes and wishes to share with your friends and family on Happy International Tea Day 2021

Who needs a guy, when there's chai? Happy International Tea Day!!

The International Tea Day is all about having a cup of tea to restore your normality.

A cup of tea is a cup of peace.

Happy International Tea Day!!

Happy International Tea Day!! "If leeches ate peaches instead of my blood, then I would be free to drink tea in the mud."

"Tea is like the magic key to the vault where your brain is kept."

"If you are cold, tea will warm you; If you are too heated, it will cool you; if you are depressed, it will cheer you; If you are excited, it will calm you."

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:00 [IST]