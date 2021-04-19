Happy Ram Navami: Wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, for Friends, Family, WhatsApp status

One held for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

New Delhi, Apr 19: Ram Navami 2021 or (Ram Navami, Ramanavami, Sri Rama Navami), is a Hindu festival celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama. This year the Ram Navami festival falls on April 21.

It is celebrated every year on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. Rama is the first son of King Dasaratha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya and is believed to be the seventh incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram was born on Ram Navami in Ayodhya on this day.

Ram Navami 2021: Puja Timings

The Navami Tithi starts at 12:43 AM on April 21 and ends at 12:35 AM on April 22.

Rama Navami 2021 Puja Shubh Muhurat

Bihu 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends and Family

Rama Navami puja should be performed during the Madhyana (afternoon). The Shubh Muhurat is between 11:02 AM to 1:38 PM.

Here's all the wishes, messages, quotes to greet your loved ones this Ram Navami 2021:

This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.