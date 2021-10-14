YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Maha Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Friends, Family on Navratri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The last day of the nine-day long auspicious festival Navratri is observed as Durga Navami. Navami or Maha Navami is the ninth day of the festival. This year, Navami is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

    The word Navaratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, nava meaning nine and ratri meaning nights.

    Happy Maha Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Friends, Family on Navratri

    It is followed by Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami. According to Hindu mythology, Godddes Durga assassinated the demon Mahishasura on this day.

    In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navaratri, wherein goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon Mahishasur to help restore dharma.

    In southern states, the victory of Durga or Kali is celebrated. In all cases, the common theme is the battle and victory of good over evil based on a regionally famous epic or legend such as the Devi Mahatmya.

    Maha Navami: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Friends, Family

    May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!

    May this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami brings lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!

    May this auspicious day bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very happy Maha Navami.

    May this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami brings lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!

    Maha Navami wishes to you and your family. May the almighty bless you with good health and success. Happy Maha Navami!

    More NAVRATRI News  

    Read more about:

    navratri

    Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X