Happy Maha Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Friends, Family on Navratri

New Delhi, Oct 14: The last day of the nine-day long auspicious festival Navratri is observed as Durga Navami. Navami or Maha Navami is the ninth day of the festival. This year, Navami is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

The word Navaratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, nava meaning nine and ratri meaning nights.

It is followed by Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami. According to Hindu mythology, Godddes Durga assassinated the demon Mahishasura on this day.

In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navaratri, wherein goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon Mahishasur to help restore dharma.

In southern states, the victory of Durga or Kali is celebrated. In all cases, the common theme is the battle and victory of good over evil based on a regionally famous epic or legend such as the Devi Mahatmya.

Maha Navami: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Friends, Family

May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!

May this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami brings lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!

May this auspicious day bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very happy Maha Navami.

Maha Navami wishes to you and your family. May the almighty bless you with good health and success. Happy Maha Navami!

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:27 [IST]