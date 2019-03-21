Happy Holi: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates colourful sand art

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: Renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The artiste shared a picture of the colourful Holi creation which shows a colourful Krishna-Radha idol faces amid a splash of vibrant hues.

Taking to Twitter, Sudarsan wrote, "Namaskar! A very happy, colourful and Joyful holi... #HappyHoli2019."

The nation is soaked in the festive fervour of celebrations and social media platforms are flooded with best wishes.

Google celebrates the colourful festival of Holi with a doodle

Holi is the victory of good over evil. This year it is celebrated on March 21.

In 2016, Pattnaik won the people's choice prize for his sand sculpture titled 'Mahatma Gandhi - World Peace' at the ninth Moscow Sand Sculpture Championship.