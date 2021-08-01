Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, SMS and whatsapp or FB status to share with your friends

This baby owl rushes out even it is day time; the reason will leave you stunned

New Delhi, Aug 01: Friendship Day 2021 (also International Friendship Day or Friend's Day) is a day in several countries for celebrating friendship. It was initially promoted by the greeting cards' industry; evidence from social networking sites shows a revival of interest in the holiday that may have grown with the spread of the Internet, particularly in India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

Those who promote the holiday in South Asia attribute the tradition of dedicating a day in honour of friends to have originated in the United States in 1935, but India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August.

In Nepal, Friendship Day is celebrated on 30 July each year. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on 9 April each year.

Here are some quotes and wishes you can share with your friends:

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you."

-"I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is much more than a friend to me, who is my life.... Warm wishes on Friendship Day."

-Not many things in life make me happy. But you are an exception. Happy Best Friend Day.

You are one of the blessings I got in life. I'm grateful to God for our friendship. Happy Friendship Day, bestie!

Happy friendship day 2021! I've always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for everything.

Happy Friendship Day to my biggest supporter!

