YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Eid ul Fitr 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share for Eid Mubarak

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Eid ul-fitr 2022 is the festival of breaking fast that is observed by Muslims around the world after a month of fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan.

    Eid falls in Shawwal, the month after Ramadan, and just like the month of fasting begins after the sighting of the new crescent moon, Eid is also observed after the moon for Shawwal is sighted.

    Happy Eid ul Fitr 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share for Eid Mubarak

    On Eid, Muslims around the world get together to celebrate, indulging in huge feasts, congregating for sermons, attending mass prayers at mosques and they also use this time to thank Allah out of respect as well as to thank for letting the month of Ramadan go smoothly.

    Here are some wishes and messages which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Eid:

    May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

    May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

    May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. May Allah flood your life with happiness and peace of mind on this occasion. Eid Mubarak!

    May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

    Wishing you a Happy Eid

    More EID UL FITR News  

    Read more about:

    eid ul fitr

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X