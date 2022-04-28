When is Eid ul Fitr 2022? When Shawwal moon will be sighted in India?

Happy Eid ul Fitr 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share for Eid Mubarak

New Delhi, Apr 28: Eid ul-fitr 2022 is the festival of breaking fast that is observed by Muslims around the world after a month of fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid falls in Shawwal, the month after Ramadan, and just like the month of fasting begins after the sighting of the new crescent moon, Eid is also observed after the moon for Shawwal is sighted.

On Eid, Muslims around the world get together to celebrate, indulging in huge feasts, congregating for sermons, attending mass prayers at mosques and they also use this time to thank Allah out of respect as well as to thank for letting the month of Ramadan go smoothly.

Here are some wishes and messages which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Eid:

May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. May Allah flood your life with happiness and peace of mind on this occasion. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Wishing you a Happy Eid

Thursday, April 28, 2022, 13:22 [IST]