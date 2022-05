When is Eid ul Fitr 2022? When Shawwal moon will be sighted in India?

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Kovind and Venkaiah Naidu greet people on Eid

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 03: Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the country today. The festival marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. Prayers are being offered in Eidgahs and grand mosques after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.

In Delhi, main Eid congregations are being held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and Shahi Eidgah. Elaborate security arrangements have been made on the occasion.

In Gulf countries, Eid was celebrated yesterday.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon on the previous night.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion.

Extending his best wishes, the President Kovind said, during the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends. He said, special importance is given to the distribution of food and food grains among the poor on this occasion. Mr Kovind said, this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society. He urged the people to rededicate to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy.

In his message, the Vice President said, Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity, and gratitude to the almighty. He expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love, and mutual respect. He wished that pious and noble ideal associated with Eid-ul-Fitr will enrich people's lives with peace, harmony, and happiness.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 8:44 [IST]