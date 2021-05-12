Hafiz Saeed leads Eid prayers in Pakistan despite ban on his outfit

Eid Mubarak! Significance, moon sighting and all you need to know about Eid al-Fitr 2019

Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family this Bakr-Id

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status to share for Eid Mubarak

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan or Ramathan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Today is the 29th day of the Ramadan fast.

The month-long Ramadan fast ends with Eid ul Fitr, one of the biggest festivals of the Muslims across the world.

Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day.

Ramadan (the ninth Islamic month), began on April 14 this year.

According to the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, Eid ul-Fitrwill be celebrated on May 13-14. It is believed that the last ten days of Ramadan carry special blessings for Muslims. The Night of Power or Laylat ul Qadr, the most auspicious night in the year, falls during this period.

Here are some wishes and messages which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Eid:

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. May Allah flood your life with happiness and peace of mind on this occasion. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step of the way. Eid Mubarak!

Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 17:11 [IST]