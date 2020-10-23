Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

New Delhi, Oct 23: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of Lord Ram over the evil King Ravana. On this day, effigies of the latter are burnt to signify the triumph of victory of good over evil across the country.

In some parts of India, the day is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi, to commemorate the day Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo king Mahishasura.

For Bengalis, the day begins with the traditional Maa Boron - that is, prepping the Goddess for her journey back to Mount Kailash. The highlight is the sindoor khela, for which married women get together and smear some vermillion on Goddess Durga, and on each other.

Amid COVID-19 shadow, Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru

This year Dasara falls on 25th october.

Here are some of the Dussehra wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones:

May this Dussehra all your worries are over. Happy Dussehra!

May you be showered with good health and success this year. Happy Dussehra!

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

It's time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.